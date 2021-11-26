UrduPoint.com

Laal Malhi Blames Sindh Govt For Destroying Institutions

Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:10 PM

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Member of National Assembly (MNA) and Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Laal Malhi has said that Pakistan Peoples Partys' Sindh Government has destroyed all institutions of Sindh particularly the performance of the education department was highly deteriorated.

Addressing a press conference at Malhi House Umerkot on Friday Laal Malhi said that Schools of Sindh were being used as otaaqs and cattle pens while the Supreme Court has also endorsed the shabby condition of several institutions.

Maalhi said that the Sindh Health department was playing with the lives of humans and hospitals were running without health facilities.

He said that people of Sindh were being provided contaminated water instead of ensuring provision of clean drinking water.

MNA said that the Federal Government has earmarked billion Rupees or uplift schemes but landlords of Sindh were busy in embezzlement of funds.

Malhi said that PTI' Government has announced an 1100 billion package for Karachi while the Sindh Government was involved in corruption practices.

He said that the PTI Government had provided 22 crore funds for the construction of an agriculture complex in Umerkot but the Sindh Government was reluctant to provide land for the project.

He said that our Government has constructed a beautiful Ghusia enclosure in very limited span of time in Umerkot cricket ground while Sindh Government want to destroy institutions and violating fundamental rights of the people of SindhHe said that the PTI's Government is striving to ensure provision of facilities to the people by reducing load shedding and repairing of damaged transformers. Laal Malhi said that the federal Government has executed various projects worth billions Rupees worth for umerkot with the objective to provide facilities to umerkot district.

