Lab Camp To Be Set Up For Twin Cities Artists

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 08:11 PM

A free laboratory camp was being organized for the artists of Rawalpindi/Islamabad and their families on the special instructions of Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir

President of Rawalpindi/Islamabad Artist Activity Mansoor Afridi said that a free Laboratory Camp would be held at Rawalpindi Arts Council, on June 17 from 10 am to 4 pm.

He asked the artists of twin cities to get themselves registered with the organisers of the camp for availing the facility.

Mansoor said that free of cost Hepatitis A, B, C, AIDS, blood pressure, diabetes, TB and other tests would be carried out at the camp while in case of a positive test of any disease, all other tests and treatment would be completely free.

For registration and other information, Mansoor asked the artists to contact cell no 0332-5314577.

He appreciated the efforts of Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir for providing free healthcare facilities to the artists of the twin cities.

