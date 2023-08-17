(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram announced his plan to build a Lab Collection Centre at Children's Hospital Lahore during the 8th syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram announced his plan to build a Lab Collection Centre at Children's Hospital Lahore during the 8th syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences on Thursday.

The Children's Hospital MD will prepare a feasibility report as per the minister's instruction. The focus is on improving medical facilities for children, aligning with the Punjab Chief Minister's vision. The minister urged Infrastructure Development Authority (IDAP) to speed up the University of Child Health Sciences building.

The syndicate halted additional funds until IDAP finishes construction. The minister emphasised global practice of supporting the needy and sick. Technical courses like health info and leadership will be offered in Punjab's medical institutions. The University aims to establish a College of Pharmacy and conduct vital research for child health. Various positions were approved during the meeting, and decisions from previous sessions were endorsed. Performance of IDAP in relation to the University was assessed.