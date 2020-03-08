UrduPoint.com
Lab Inaugurated At FG Sir Syed Model Public School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:50 PM

Lab inaugurated at FG Sir Syed Model Public School

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Director General FGEIs (C/G) Maj Gen Muhammad Asghar Warraich inaugurated physics laboratory at FG Sir Syed Model Public School Rawalpindi.

The laboratory will be made a model laboratory equipped with latest gadgets.

The director general highlighted that FG Sir Syed Model Public School would be made a model school of FGEIs.

Subsequently other schools will be upgraded on the same model. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the DG FGEI (C/G) directorate highlighted the importance of modern aids' availability for effective learning process of students.

He also added that it would encourage students to participate in research oriented studies and would also help FGEI (C/G) to achieve e-learning environment initiative undertaken by DG FGEI(C/G) to improve education standards of FGEI (C/G) institutes.

