Lab Sealed For Discrepancies In Gulf Worker Medical Tests
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A surprise inspection of laboratories approved by the Gulf Coordination Council was conducted by the district administration of Peshawar and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission.
Acting on provincial government directives, the Peshawar district administration, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission, conducted surprise inspections of several Gulf Coordination Council-approved laboratories, including Inam Medical Center, Al-Ameer Medical Diagnostic Center, and Medical Diagnostic Center.
These labs are responsible for conducting medical tests for workers traveling to Gulf countries.
During the inspection, the team reviewed laboratory facilities, verified records, and checked staff credentials.
Discrepancies were discovered in the lab results at the Medical Diagnostic Center, leading to its immediate closure.
A corruption case was subsequently referred to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission for further investigation and legal action.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit3 hours ago
-
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case3 hours ago
-
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat climate change: Romina3 hours ago
-
President Zardari summons NA session on August 263 hours ago
-
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy3 hours ago
-
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister3 hours ago
-
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter4 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods4 hours ago
-
Tessori announces results of Hyderabad IT Test4 hours ago
-
Punjab Health minister emphasizes commitment to providing best health facilities4 hours ago
-
DIG Sukkur reaches Rahim Yar Khan, inquires injured police men4 hours ago
-
Five booked under ATC for school van shooting in Attock4 hours ago