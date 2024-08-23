Open Menu

Lab Sealed For Discrepancies In Gulf Worker Medical Tests

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Lab sealed for discrepancies in Gulf worker medical tests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A surprise inspection of laboratories approved by the Gulf Coordination Council was conducted by the district administration of Peshawar and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission.

Acting on provincial government directives, the Peshawar district administration, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission, conducted surprise inspections of several Gulf Coordination Council-approved laboratories, including Inam Medical Center, Al-Ameer Medical Diagnostic Center, and Medical Diagnostic Center.

These labs are responsible for conducting medical tests for workers traveling to Gulf countries.

During the inspection, the team reviewed laboratory facilities, verified records, and checked staff credentials.

Discrepancies were discovered in the lab results at the Medical Diagnostic Center, leading to its immediate closure.

A corruption case was subsequently referred to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission for further investigation and legal action.

