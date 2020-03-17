Lab to test Coronavirus patients made functional in GB

(@fidahassanain)

Army Chief directs all commanders to assist civil administration across the country to cope with novel Coronavirus.

GILGIT-BALTISTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) A laboratory established by the Federal government to test Coronavirus suspects has been made operational, Radio Pakistan reported here on Tuesday.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Secretary Health Rashid Ali said that federal government provided kits. He said as many as 298 zaireen who arrived at Skardu were shifted to isolation cenre in Shigar, Ghanche, and Kharmong for two weeks while the samples of five suspected zaireen were sent to NIH.

There are total 193 confirms cases of Coronavirus including five cases in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The federal, provincial governments and Pakistan army all are active and coordinating to develop mechanism to defeat novel Coronavirus in the country.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed all commanders to assist the civil administration in operations against the novel virus.

Earlier in the day, a 50-year man who was suffering from flu and fever died at Mayo Hospital but the government said that he died of liver failure and was not Coronavirus patient. However, the PML-N leaders said that the PTI government failed to do border management and criticized that the ruling PTI did not have capacity to cope with the virus.

“This is not politics but the fact is that Punjab needed Shehbaz Sharif today,” said PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Ahsan Iqbal was also present there with him. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the government should shut down airports and close borders to control spread of Coronavirus.

He also asked the government to focus on practical work instead of making statements.

“Whether hospitals are ready to cope with this problem?,” the former premier raised a question.