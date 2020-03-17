UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lab To Test Coronavirus Patients Made Functional In GB

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:51 PM

Lab to test Coronavirus patients made functional in GB

Army Chief directs all commanders to assist civil administration across the country to cope with novel Coronavirus.

GILGIT-BALTISTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) A laboratory established by the Federal government to test Coronavirus suspects has been made operational, Radio Pakistan reported here on Tuesday.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Secretary Health Rashid Ali said that federal government provided kits. He said as many as 298 zaireen who arrived at Skardu were shifted to isolation cenre in Shigar, Ghanche, and Kharmong for two weeks while the samples of five suspected zaireen were sent to NIH.

There are total 193 confirms cases of Coronavirus including five cases in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The federal, provincial governments and Pakistan army all are active and coordinating to develop mechanism to defeat novel Coronavirus in the country.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed all commanders to assist the civil administration in operations against the novel virus.

Earlier in the day, a 50-year man who was suffering from flu and fever died at Mayo Hospital but the government said that he died of liver failure and was not Coronavirus patient. However, the PML-N leaders said that the PTI government failed to do border management and criticized that the ruling PTI did not have capacity to cope with the virus.

“This is not politics but the fact is that Punjab needed Shehbaz Sharif today,” said PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Ahsan Iqbal was also present there with him. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the government should shut down airports and close borders to control spread of Coronavirus.

He also asked the government to focus on practical work instead of making statements.

“Whether hospitals are ready to cope with this problem?,” the former premier raised a question.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Died General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rashid Man Skardu Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Air War College

8 minutes ago

AED100 million in programmes to support residentia ..

9 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific suspends all flight operations from M ..

11 minutes ago

NHSRC launches Messenger experience to aid locals ..

15 minutes ago

PM utilizing maximum resources for the development ..

17 minutes ago

IG Prisons inspects precautionary measures in dist ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.