LABARD Mela-2020 for special children held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of the Disabled (LABARD) arranged the LABARD Mela-2020 for special children here at Ghulam Jilani Park on Saturday.

LABARD President Pervez Malik, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, LABARD Secretary General Saeed Khan, governing body members and people from different sectors attended the event.

LABARD Mela for special children has become an annual cultural event of the city as it is being participated by a large number of disabled persons who enjoy entertainments like other healthy members of the society.

Talking to the media on this occasion, LABARD President Pervez Malik said that as many as more than 5,000 special children belonging to various institutions took part in different activities at the LABARD Mela. The basic aim of holding this mela was to encourage the disabled persons and make them useful citizens of the society so that they could be able to play a positive role in their future life, he added.

"Special children are future of Pakistan and we have to take care of them to ensure progess and prosperity of the country," he said.

While, LCCI President said that it was duty of every citizen to play his role for the betterment of the society, citing that over 10 per cent population of all the developing countries consisted of disabled persons that needed to be taken care of by the rest of the 90 per cent in the larger interests of the whole society.

He said that everyone should cooperate with organizations like LABARD as around 200,000 physically challenged people were waiting for help in the suburbs of Lahore.

While appreciating the LCCI role in making the event a big success, Pervez Malik said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry was also extending every help to the Lahore Businessmen Association for the Rehabilitation of disabled persons as they were an important segment of the society and their active participation was necessary for country's development.

Both the speakers stressed the need for launching specific programmes for training and education of disabled persons.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh suggested that LABARD Mela should be arranged twice a year. "Special persons possess God gifted qualities but we all should make collectiveefforts for enhancing their skills so that they can become useful membersof the society.