LABARD working to facilitate disabled person: Saeed Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of Disabled (LABARD) was working to facilitate the disabled persons, to earn their livelihood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of Disabled (LABARD) was working to facilitate the disabled persons, to earn their livelihood.

These views were expressed by the LABARD Secretary General Muhammad Saeed Khan while talking to a group of businessmen here on Friday.

He said that "Friends of LABARD" deserve appreciation that were supporting LABARD and playing a key role to bring forward its mission for the rehabilitation of disables."We not only help the disabled physically or financially, but prepare them mentally to meet the challenges of life", he added.

He expressed his pleasure that Lahore businessmen were fulfilling their social responsibility by supporting LABARD.

He said that an uneducated and unskilled physically handicapped person becomes a burden on the society but the same person can become productive if he is provided education or trained in skills.