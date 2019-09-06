UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LABARD Working To Facilitate Disabled Person: Saeed Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:35 PM

LABARD working to facilitate disabled person: Saeed Khan

The Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of Disabled (LABARD) was working to facilitate the disabled persons, to earn their livelihood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Businessmen Association for Rehabilitation of Disabled (LABARD) was working to facilitate the disabled persons, to earn their livelihood.

These views were expressed by the LABARD Secretary General Muhammad Saeed Khan while talking to a group of businessmen here on Friday.

He said that "Friends of LABARD" deserve appreciation that were supporting LABARD and playing a key role to bring forward its mission for the rehabilitation of disables."We not only help the disabled physically or financially, but prepare them mentally to meet the challenges of life", he added.

He expressed his pleasure that Lahore businessmen were fulfilling their social responsibility by supporting LABARD.

He said that an uneducated and unskilled physically handicapped person becomes a burden on the society but the same person can become productive if he is provided education or trained in skills.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Same

Recent Stories

Islamabad Police conducted flag march

3 minutes ago

Seminar on Defence Day, Kashmir solidarity held

3 minutes ago

Merkel Says Trade Negotiations Between China, US I ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forc ..

11 minutes ago

Quran Khawani held for martyrs of 1965 War, Kashmi ..

11 minutes ago

BJP govt pursuing blind law in Occupied Kashmir: C ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.