Labor colonies to be set up in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) economic zones

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : As many as 10,000 low-price homes would be constructed for workers in economic zones of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).

This project will be completed in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing Authority in 4 phases.

In this regard, Chairman Nia Pakistan Housing Authority General (Retd) Anwar Ali held a meeting with Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq here to review the project. These labour colonies would be set up in FIEDMC Value Addition City Khurarianwala, M-III Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Chairman FIEDMC said that a meeting would be held with industrialists for giving practical shape to the project.

He said that special focus is being given on security arrangementsin M-III Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City. Safe City Project will be launched soon in M-III Industrial City, he said.