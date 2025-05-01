Open Menu

Labor Day Celebrated Throughout Kohat District

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Labor Day celebrated throughout Kohat district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) On May 01, "Labor Day" was also celebrated with devotion and respect throughout the district. On the occasion of this day, various events, seminars and awareness walks were organized by the district administration in which awareness was provided regarding the rights, welfare and protection of laborers.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram said in his message on the occasion that "Hardworking people are the main pillar of our society", reported by DC office.

The government is taking serious steps for the welfare and protection of laborers."

Government officials, labor leaders, students, and civil society representatives participated in the events in large numbers. On this occasion, tributes were paid to the laborers and their services were appreciated.

Labor Day reminds us that giving laborers their rightful place is indispensable for the establishment of a developed and egalitarian society.

