Labor Day dignified ceremony held

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) On the occasion of May 1st, Labor Day, a dignified ceremony was held at the Kohat Company Bagh library, which was organized in collaboration with various social organizations.

DC Kohat Abdul Karim and ADC Syed Aamir Ali Shah was the special guest of the ceremony.

District administration officers, tehsil municipal officers, socio-political leaders, business community and representatives of various labor organizations participated in full force.

During the ceremony, speakers shed light on the historical status and importance of Labor Day.

The speakers emphasized that the working class is the backbone of the economy of any country, therefore, it is the common responsibility of all of us to protect their rights and improve their lives.

