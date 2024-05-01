Labor Day Observed Across Northern Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Labor Day was observed on Wednesday in Sukkur with a renewed pledge to work for the welfare and protection of rights of the working class.
Trade unionists held rallies and meetings all over the northern Sindh to pay homage to the heroes of Chicago, USA who rendered their lives for the rights of labours in 1886.
Labour Unions of the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO), Pakistan Railways, Workers Welfare Fund, Home Based Workers Association and other Trade Unions held separate rallies in Clock tower, Jinnah Chowk, Minara Road and others areas.
The participants paid tribute to the martyrs of Chicago. Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan while addressing the gathering, urged the workers to promote brotherhood, unity and congenial atmosphere in the mills to boost production.
The 'International Labour Day' was also observed Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Noshehroferoze, Jacobbabd and other districts to commemorate the valuable sacrifices of Chicago martyrs, rendered for the cause of workers. Rallies were taken out and seminars and walks were organized where trade union leaders highlighted the problems of the working class and urged the government to take maximum measures to mitigate their suffering.
They said the working class is the major stakeholder of national economy and the government should introduce concrete measures for their welfare.
Special programs and talk shows were broadcast by the local FM channels and Radio Pakistan Khairpur and newspapers published special supplements to mark the Day.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBM organizes ceremony to mark “Labour Day”5 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Coast Guards HQ, lauds PCG performance5 minutes ago
-
Ziarat gets back century-old Public Library6 minutes ago
-
Over 83,000 residential flats, houses handed over to registered workers so far: WWF16 minutes ago
-
AIOU commences MA,MSc final exams from May 1316 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP assembly highlights the role of labour in national economy on International labour day36 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import scheme50 minutes ago
-
Police foil terrorist attack at check post, seven officials injured56 minutes ago
-
Labour day in Sargodha,rallies held56 minutes ago
-
20 shopkeepers fined over profiteering1 hour ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam trains extension workers on Climate-Resilient Farming1 hour ago
-
Govt committed for economic stability of labourers, workers: CM Sindh2 hours ago