Labor department arrested 2 for violating Children Act

HASSANABDAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Labor department inspection team on Saturday arrested two accused for violating Children Act and getting labor work from two minors.

Labor department inspection team comprising District Labor Officer Adnan Saleem Khan along with Patrolling Officer Assistant, Saqib visited a shop of Mohammad Safir son of Mohammad Amin at Mohalla Sharqi Dakhanir.

The team found three minors, Noman Ali, son of Mohammad Irfan and Chavez son of Rakn Saknai Dhok Gama, Mohammad Safir son of Mohammad Amin, working in the shop.

The team also found violation of Children Act at a truck stand shop where a minor Muzammil, son of Kamran, was found working. The team arrested shop owner Ashfaq Ustad.

The concerned department registered two separate casesagainst the accused and started investigation.