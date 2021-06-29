UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labor Deptt. Employee Shot Dead

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:13 PM

Labor Deptt. employee shot dead

Unknown armed assailants shot dead an employee of labor department in Khuzdar town

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown armed assailants shot dead an employee of labor department in Khuzdar town.

Levies sources Tuesday said, the victim identified as Sanaullah was on the way to his office when armed persons opened fire at him and fled away.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Khuzdar Employment

Recent Stories

LESCO assures APTMA of uninterrupted power supply ..

39 seconds ago

Man found dead in Faisalabad

42 seconds ago

India approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emer ..

44 seconds ago

Hot, dry weather forecast

3 minutes ago

Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again

3 minutes ago

Covid cases rise again in Europe with Delta varian ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.