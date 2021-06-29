Labor Deptt. employee shot dead

Unknown armed assailants shot dead an employee of labor department in Khuzdar town

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown armed assailants shot dead an employee of labor department in Khuzdar town.

Levies sources Tuesday said, the victim identified as Sanaullah was on the way to his office when armed persons opened fire at him and fled away.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.