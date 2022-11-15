UrduPoint.com

Labor Dies After Falling From Building In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 10:25 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A person died on Tuesday after falling from the sixth floor of an under-construction building near Sadar Passport Office, Karachi.

According to a private media report, a 22-year-old person identified as Salim Khan Son of Mywah Khan lost his life after falling from the sixth floor of an under-construction building.

According to rescue officials, the deceased was a laborer and the accident occurred during work. Dead body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital later on.

More Stories From Pakistan

