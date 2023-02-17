Labor, taxation deptts to be upgraded: Caretaker minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labor, Excise and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi Friday said that excise and taxation departments would soon be upgraded for better service delivery and facilitation of people.

He expressed these views while talking to delegations that called on him here. He said that steps had been taken to facilitate people and for resolution of their basic issues.

"We are trying our best to ensure the provision of quality services to people and address their core issues, he said and added that available resources would be utilized for sustainable peace, development, and prosperity of the province.