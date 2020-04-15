UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laboratories Being Established In 4 Division Of Balochistan To Cope With COVID-19: Shahwani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:16 PM

Laboratories being established in 4 division of Balochistan to cope with COVID-19: Shahwani

Balochistan government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Wednesday said that coronavirus was being rapidly spreading through local transmission in province and they have entered a critical situation with regard to the pandemic while the total number of affected patients was reached to 277

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Wednesday said that coronavirus was being rapidly spreading through local transmission in province and they have entered a critical situation with regard to the pandemic while the total number of affected patients was reached to 277.

He expressed these views while addressing a press briefing here, he further said that Federal government was providing kits to provincial government in order to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Liaqat Shahwani said, "We have demanded of the central government to provide more VTMs and Rands Tests were also initiated in various areas of provincial capital Quetta on last day hence laboratories were being established in four divisions of the province on emergency basis to cope with the challenge of the outbreak in respective areas.

The provincial government had already decided to extend the lockdown till April 30, aimed at combating the spread of the deadly virus for the public interest, but traders were demanding of the provincial regime to lift the lockdown, but he said the business community must realize the seriousness of the pandemic situation.

He said provincial has made decision to open construction sector, restaurant and birds shops on condition of implementation of SOPs saying that strict action would be taken against the violation of SOPs.

The spokesman further said coronavirus has been confirmed in some employees of officials including Additional Secretary in Balochistan, saying that ration distribution was being continued in respective areas of the province through relevant deputy commissioners.

He said provincial government was striving to ensure provision of ration to needy people on equality basis in order to decrease their difficulties under lockdown, urging people that they should remain in their homes to follow government precautionary measures against the pandemic.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Business April Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

54 minutes ago

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Art Dubai Group ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel supports Dubai’s frontline heroes

2 hours ago

Canada growth falls 9% in March: official

2 minutes ago

TIKA hands over 50,000 surgical masks to PBM

2 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Lahore challaned 91 buses, 348 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.