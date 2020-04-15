Laboratories being established in 4 division of Balochistan to cope with COVID-19: Shahwani

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani on Wednesday said that coronavirus was being rapidly spreading through local transmission in province and they have entered a critical situation with regard to the pandemic while the total number of affected patients was reached to 277.

He expressed these views while addressing a press briefing here, he further said that Federal government was providing kits to provincial government in order to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Liaqat Shahwani said, "We have demanded of the central government to provide more VTMs and Rands Tests were also initiated in various areas of provincial capital Quetta on last day hence laboratories were being established in four divisions of the province on emergency basis to cope with the challenge of the outbreak in respective areas.

The provincial government had already decided to extend the lockdown till April 30, aimed at combating the spread of the deadly virus for the public interest, but traders were demanding of the provincial regime to lift the lockdown, but he said the business community must realize the seriousness of the pandemic situation.

He said provincial has made decision to open construction sector, restaurant and birds shops on condition of implementation of SOPs saying that strict action would be taken against the violation of SOPs.

The spokesman further said coronavirus has been confirmed in some employees of officials including Additional Secretary in Balochistan, saying that ration distribution was being continued in respective areas of the province through relevant deputy commissioners.

He said provincial government was striving to ensure provision of ration to needy people on equality basis in order to decrease their difficulties under lockdown, urging people that they should remain in their homes to follow government precautionary measures against the pandemic.