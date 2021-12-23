Laborer crushed to death as harvesting machine rammed into a tree

A laborer was crushed to death as his harvester machine rammed into a tree.According to Rescue 1122 sources,A labror named Nasir Fareed r/o sahoka was operating the harvester machine in a landlords field in chak No,201EB,all of a sudden harvester machine rammed into a tree,Resultantly,he died on the spot

Vehari, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A laborer was crushed to death as his harvester machine rammed into a tree.According to Rescue 1122 sources,A labror named Nasir Fareed r/o sahoka was operating the harvester machine in a landlords field in chak No,201EB,all of a sudden harvester machine rammed into a tree,Resultantly,he died on the spot .

Rescuers reached the site and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.