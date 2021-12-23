UrduPoint.com

Laborer Crushed To Death As Harvesting Machine Rammed Into A Tree

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:36 PM

Laborer crushed to death as harvesting machine rammed into a tree

A laborer was crushed to death as his harvester machine rammed into a tree.According to Rescue 1122 sources,A labror named Nasir Fareed r/o sahoka was operating the harvester machine in a landlords field in chak No,201EB,all of a sudden harvester machine rammed into a tree,Resultantly,he died on the spot

Vehari, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A laborer was crushed to death as his harvester machine rammed into a tree.According to Rescue 1122 sources,A labror named Nasir Fareed r/o sahoka was operating the harvester machine in a landlords field in chak No,201EB,all of a sudden harvester machine rammed into a tree,Resultantly,he died on the spot .

Rescuers reached the site and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Related Topics

Died Nasir SITE Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

1 hour ago
 Commissioner directs timely provision of services ..

Commissioner directs timely provision of services to people under RTS

3 minutes ago
 9600 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

9600 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

3 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 23 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 23 Dec 2021

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.