Laborer dies after being buried in sandpit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A tragic incident occurred near Bosan road, where two laborers were buried under a sandpit while extracting sand here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue officials, control room received a call that two laborers were filling a trolley with sand when suddenly they buried alive in the sandpit.

Upon receiving the call, rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. The rescue teams pulled out both laborers from beneath the sand. One laborer was remained safe but unfortunately, the other was found dead at the scene.

The deceased was identified as 30 years old Azhar Abbas s/o Manzoor Ahmad.