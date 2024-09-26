Open Menu

Laborer Dies Of Electrocution,another Suffers Burns

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A labourer died of electrocution,while another suffered burns near toll tax stop, Satiana road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, some workers were loading cloth on a truck when a part of the truck body touched the live electric wire.

As a result, two workers suffered electric shocks.The labourer Muhammad Shani (18) s/o Imran was killed on the spot, while Maqsood (24) suffered burns. They were residents of Chak No 373-GB, Sammundri.

Rescue team shifted the victims to Civil Hospital.

