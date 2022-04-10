Laborer electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :A young laborer was electrocuted at his workplace in Millat Town police limits.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Sunday that 23-year-old Sajid, son of Din Muhammad, resident of Usman Town was busy in work at an under construction house near TB Booster when he accidentally touched live electricity wires while fixing bulb in the holder.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.