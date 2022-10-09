Laborer electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :A young laborer died of electrocution while another sustained burn injuries in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two laborers Mazhar Yousuf (42) and Asif Hussain (25) were trying to lift a girder in Chak No.

354-GB when it touched an electricity wire.

As a result, both laborers received electric shock and were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital where Mazhar Yousuf was pronounced dead.

The body was handed over to his relatives after completing necessaryformalities.