Laborer Electrocuted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Laborer electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :A young laborer died of electrocution while another sustained burn injuries in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two laborers Mazhar Yousuf (42) and Asif Hussain (25) were trying to lift a girder in Chak No.

354-GB when it touched an electricity wire.

As a result, both laborers received electric shock and were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital where Mazhar Yousuf was pronounced dead.

The body was handed over to his relatives after completing necessaryformalities.

