Laborer Electrocuted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 12:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :A young laborer died of electrocution at an under-construction house in the limits of Satiana police station.

Rescue-1122 sources said here on Sunday that 18-year-old laborer Sagheer Ali, resident of Jhalla Morh Tandlianwala was carrying a T-iron at an under-construction house in Chak No.

433-GB when it accidently touched electricity wires. He received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The rescuers shifted the body to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ)Hospital Tandlianwala.

Police were investigating.

