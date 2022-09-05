UrduPoint.com

Laborer Electrocuted, 4 Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :A laborer was killed, while four others suffered injuries due to electrocution here in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that five laborers were busy working at a factory situated near MTM Mill on Sheikhupura Road when their metallic ladder touched an electricity wire.

As a result, 29-year-old laborer Naseer, son of Sharif, resident Kot Addu, received fatal electric shock and died on the spot . Four others--- Mujahid (34) son of Bashir, Shabbir (35) son of Imam Bukhsh residents of Kot Addu, Sajid (25) son of Aslam, resident of Bawa chak ,and Abid (20) son of Aslam, resident of chak 75-RB Lohkay, were shifted to hospital in critical condition. The police started investigation.

