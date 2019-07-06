Laborer electrocuted in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :A laborer was died of electric shock during working on an under construction house in Hazro city on Saturday.

Police and Rescue 1122 officials said Rizwan Ahmed, a resident of Dhok Jogian was working on the roof of an under construction building when a steel rod erroneously hit a high voltage electricity transmission line passing over head, as result he sustained served electric shock and died on the spot.

His dead body was shifted to THQ hospital. Police is investigating the case.