Laborer Electrocuted In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:16 PM
A young laborer was electrocuted near here in the area of Mamonkanjan police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A young laborer was electrocuted near here in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.
A police spokesman said on Saturday that a youth Shakir was working in an under construction shop in Ghausia Chowk when he accidentally touched a live wire.
He received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.