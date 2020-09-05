Laborer electrocuted in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A young laborer was electrocuted near here in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that a youth Shakir was working in an under construction shop in Ghausia Chowk when he accidentally touched a live wire.

He received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.

