Laborer electrocuted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A young laborer was electrocuted at an under construction house in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Saturday that 35-year-old laborer Muhammad Ellaheen resident of Shalimar Park No.

2 was busy in construction work at a house in Ghamgol Chowk D-Type Colony where he all of a sudden received a fatal electric shock from electricity wires.

As a result, he fell down on the ground and died on the spot before getting any medical treatment.

The area police also reached on the spot and handed over the body to the relatives after completing necessary formalities.