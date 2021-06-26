UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laborer Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:46 PM

Laborer electrocuted in Faisalabad

A young laborer was electrocuted at an under construction house in the area of D-Type Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A young laborer was electrocuted at an under construction house in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Saturday that 35-year-old laborer Muhammad Ellaheen resident of Shalimar Park No.

2 was busy in construction work at a house in Ghamgol Chowk D-Type Colony where he all of a sudden received a fatal electric shock from electricity wires.

As a result, he fell down on the ground and died on the spot before getting any medical treatment.

The area police also reached on the spot and handed over the body to the relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Police Station Died Young All From

Recent Stories

6 of a family injured in jeep accident

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives approval to induct ..

7 minutes ago

One killed, four injured separately

7 minutes ago

John McAfee Tried to Commit Suicide in Prison 4 Mo ..

7 minutes ago

Drug peddler held, recovered gutka, mainpuri

9 minutes ago

DEO held over extortion

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.