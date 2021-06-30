Laborer electrocuted, mason injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A young laborer was electrocuted while a mason received injuries in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 25-year-old laborer Imran Dhall was busy in routine work at an under construction house in Chak No.

497-GB when he accidentally touched the electricity wires.

As a result, laborer received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

In the meantime, the mason Jahangir tried to save him but he also received injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The police handed over this body of Imran to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.