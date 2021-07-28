UrduPoint.com
Laborer Electrocuted To Death After Touching With High Transmission Line

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Laborer electrocuted to death after touching with high transmission line

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A laborer electrocuted to death after touching with high transmission lines of WAPDA at Hameed plaza near khursheed bazar on Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, a 30 years young laborer namely Muzaffar Ahmed was working on the roof of the under construction plaza and suddenly the iron touched with high voltages wires and died after he sustained serious burn injuries.

The local people Ahmed Khan, Taimoor, Imran and others said that they had submitted applications various times for shifting of wires passing from the shops.

The citizens staged demonstration protest against WAPDA and alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence of Mepco.

The Mepco officials said that the sad incident occurred due to construction of shops and plazas under high transmission line and inquiry regarding the issue underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

