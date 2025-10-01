Open Menu

Laborer Electrocuted To Death In Gazi Abad Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Laborer electrocuted to death in Gazi Abad area

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A laborer on Wednesday electrocuted to death in the Gazi Abad area, the police said.

They said a man identified as Ali Raza touched the electric wires and got critical burn injuries while unloading a truck.

Ali Raza shifted to Rural Health Complex (RHC), where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.

APP/mjm/378

Recent Stories

10 Militants killed in Quetta operation

10 Militants killed in Quetta operation

6 minutes ago
 EU consistently targeted by diverse yet convergent ..

EU consistently targeted by diverse yet convergent threat groups, ENISA warns

13 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi signs agreement to pilo ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi signs agreement to pilot innovative surgical platform ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of China on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of China on National Day

28 minutes ago
 At least 10 militants killed in Quetta IBO, 2 secu ..

At least 10 militants killed in Quetta IBO, 2 security personnel injured

45 minutes ago
 KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 166,000 po ..

KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 166,000 points

53 minutes ago
UAE-Malaysia CEPA enters into force

UAE-Malaysia CEPA enters into force

58 minutes ago
 Japanese delegation commends Emirates National Sch ..

Japanese delegation commends Emirates National Schools’ excellence, global lea ..

58 minutes ago
 Wisden names Saim Ayub in Asia Cup 2025 XI despite ..

Wisden names Saim Ayub in Asia Cup 2025 XI despite flop show

1 hour ago
 China expects tourism boom with National Day holid ..

China expects tourism boom with National Day holiday

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 In presence of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Tahno ..

In presence of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs meeting of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan