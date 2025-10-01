Laborer electrocuted to death in Gazi Abad area

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A laborer on Wednesday electrocuted to death in the Gazi Abad area, the police said.

They said a man identified as Ali Raza touched the electric wires and got critical burn injuries while unloading a truck.

Ali Raza shifted to Rural Health Complex (RHC), where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.

