Laborer Electrocuted To Death In Gazi Abad Area
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 02:10 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A laborer on Wednesday electrocuted to death in the Gazi Abad area, the police said.
They said a man identified as Ali Raza touched the electric wires and got critical burn injuries while unloading a truck.
Ali Raza shifted to Rural Health Complex (RHC), where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.
The police registered a case and launched investigation.
APP/mjm/378
