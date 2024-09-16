Laborer Killed, Another Injured As Wall Collapses
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A laborer was killed while another sustained critical wounds when an under-construction wall fell on them in Pabbi tehsil of Nowshera district on Monday.
Rescue 1122 officials said laborers were busy in construction of a wall in Dag Ismailkhel area of Pubbi when the wall fell on them.
As a result a laborer identified as Shah Mir (45), a resident of Khyber district was killed on the scene while another laborer named Ishaq (33), resident of Bajaur was critically injured.
The rescue workers shifted the body and injured to Nowshera hospital.
Recent Stories
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Matiari visits Ghausia Tahiriya Madrassa1 minute ago
-
Foolproof security to be provided on Eid-e-Milad: Information Minister1 minute ago
-
Pakistan committed to global ozone layer protection for human, environmental sustainability: Romina1 minute ago
-
EPC takes key decision to tackle pollution12 minutes ago
-
Polls on PB-45 Quetta seat nullified12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Minister Sardar Sarfaraz Domki passes away12 minutes ago
-
AC visits hospital to inspect facilities32 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan condoles demise of minister32 minutes ago
-
Payments through Himmat Card soon in Sargodha41 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendments to be tabled in house after complete consensus: Asif41 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah expressed sorrow over death of Sarfaraz Bugti51 minutes ago
-
PPP chief condoles death of Mir Sarfraz51 minutes ago