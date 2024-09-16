Open Menu

Laborer Killed, Another Injured As Wall Collapses

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Laborer killed, another injured as wall collapses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A laborer was killed while another sustained critical wounds when an under-construction wall fell on them in Pabbi tehsil of Nowshera district on Monday.

Rescue 1122 officials said laborers were busy in construction of a wall in Dag Ismailkhel area of Pubbi when the wall fell on them.

As a result a laborer identified as Shah Mir (45), a resident of Khyber district was killed on the scene while another laborer named Ishaq (33), resident of Bajaur was critically injured.

The rescue workers shifted the body and injured to Nowshera hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Nowshera Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan