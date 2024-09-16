Laborer killed, another injured as wall collapses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A laborer was killed while another sustained critical wounds when an under-construction wall fell on them in Pabbi tehsil of Nowshera district on Monday.

Rescue 1122 officials said laborers were busy in construction of a wall in Dag Ismailkhel area of Pubbi when the wall fell on them.

As a result a laborer identified as Shah Mir (45), a resident of Khyber district was killed on the scene while another laborer named Ishaq (33), resident of Bajaur was critically injured.

The rescue workers shifted the body and injured to Nowshera hospital.