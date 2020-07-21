UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laborer Killed During Stone Blasting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Laborer killed during stone blasting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed during an incident of blasting stone in Sillanwali police limits. Police sources said herevon Tuesday that a laborer Anwar Jaffar was working at stone crushing industry at Hill 126 SB Block 5 without wearing precautionary equipment when a heavy stone fell on him during blasting process.

As a result Anwar Jaffar received serious injuries and was shifted toDHQ hospital where he expired.

The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Related Topics

Police Man Sillanwali Industry

Recent Stories

Arabtec wins contract from Saudi Aramco worth SAR2 ..

10 minutes ago

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

1 hour ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

1 hour ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

2 hours ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.