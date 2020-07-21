Laborer killed during stone blasting

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed during an incident of blasting stone in Sillanwali police limits. Police sources said herevon Tuesday that a laborer Anwar Jaffar was working at stone crushing industry at Hill 126 SB Block 5 without wearing precautionary equipment when a heavy stone fell on him during blasting process.

As a result Anwar Jaffar received serious injuries and was shifted toDHQ hospital where he expired.

The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem.