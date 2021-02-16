Laborer killed in Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A laborer killed over a pretty dispute in Dari Chowk district Haripur on Tuesday.

Police said a scrap collector Javed alias Kochi (42), resident of Khala Butt Township has exchanged hot words with owner of a bakery.

Thy said the victim dumped few wood near a bakery on which the bakery owner named Safeer became infuriated and scolded him.

Police said investigations were underway to locate Javed who was missing for last two days, adding the bakery owner was arrested on suspicion as Javed was last seen near the bakery.

The bakery owner, Safeer, during investigation confessed to kill Javed and later burnt his body which was from recovered from the furnace of the bakery.