Laborer killed in soapstone mine accident in Lower Tanawal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A laborer lost his life while working in a soapstone mine in a tragic incident in the Puhar area under the jurisdiction of Sherwan Police Station on Monday.

According to police sources, Sher Zaman, son of Gul Zaman and a resident of Shangla, was fatally struck by a falling rock during mining operations.

He died on the spot due to the impact.

Sher Zaman was reportedly working in the mine to earn a livelihood. His body was later recovered and handed over to the family after legal formalities.