Laborer Killed In Soapstone Mine Accident In Lower Tanawal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 09:27 PM
A laborer lost his life while working in a soapstone mine in a tragic incident in the Puhar area under the jurisdiction of Sherwan Police Station on Monday
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A laborer lost his life while working in a soapstone mine in a tragic incident in the Puhar area under the jurisdiction of Sherwan Police Station on Monday.
According to police sources, Sher Zaman, son of Gul Zaman and a resident of Shangla, was fatally struck by a falling rock during mining operations.
He died on the spot due to the impact.
Sher Zaman was reportedly working in the mine to earn a livelihood. His body was later recovered and handed over to the family after legal formalities.
Recent Stories
PPAF commemorates Youm-e-Tashakur across Sindh
DG Khan to achieve 100pc cotton sowing target by May 25: DG Agri
Gang of street criminals busted, looted valuables worth nearly Rs 1m recovered
CDA to replace plastic billboards with digital screens
PM pays tribute to security forces for killing three terrorists of BLF
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb underscored ..
Kalash valley celebrates 'Youm-e-Tashakur' to honor Pakistan Army
Senator Rubina Khalid calls on CS Sindh
President Asif Ali Zardari pays tribute to security forces for killing terrorist ..
CM approves annual development programs of 12 districts
Laborer killed in soapstone mine accident in Lower Tanawal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPAF commemorates Youm-e-Tashakur across Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Gang of street criminals busted, looted valuables worth nearly Rs 1m recovered6 minutes ago
-
CDA to replace plastic billboards with digital screens6 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for killing three terrorists of BLF8 minutes ago
-
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army8 minutes ago
-
Kalash valley celebrates 'Youm-e-Tashakur' to honor Pakistan Army2 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid calls on CS Sindh3 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari pays tribute to security forces for killing terrorists3 minutes ago
-
CM approves annual development programs of 12 districts3 minutes ago
-
Laborer killed in soapstone mine accident in Lower Tanawal3 minutes ago
-
Family doctors are guardians of community health: CM Maryam3 minutes ago
-
Bugti congratulates Hazara community on occasion of Hazar Culture Day16 minutes ago