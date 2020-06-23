Laborer Killed In Wall Collapse In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:52 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A laborer was buried alive under the debris of a wall of an under-construction house in the area of Millat Town police station.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that 50-year-old labourer Dawood, son of Abdullah, of Yasir Town, was busy in work at an under-construction house at Kilash Park Millat Road when a wall of the house caved in.
He was buried alive under the debris. Later, Rescue-1122 pulled his body from under the debris.