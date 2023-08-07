Open Menu

Laborer Killed Over Demanding Wage

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 10:50 PM

A young laborer was reportedly tortured to death over demanding his wage in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A young laborer was reportedly tortured to death over demanding his wage in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that a laborer Asif resident of Chak 241/R-B Chinchal Wala worked at the shop of an 'Arhati' Riaz in Sabzi Mandi Sadhar.

When the laborer demanded his wage, the 'Arhati' reportedly got enraged and he with the help of his accomplices severely tortured Asif with kicks and punches.

As a result, ill-fated laborer received severe injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation by dispatching it to mortuary for postmortem, spokesman added.

