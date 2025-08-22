Laborer Killed Over Old Enmity
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 01:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A laborer was killed over an old enmity within the limits of Dera Din Panah police station,here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,Aqib(22) was asleep on the rooftop of an under-construction plaza when unidentified assailants opened discriminate firing and killed him during the night.
A case was registered against them.
