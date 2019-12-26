UrduPoint.com
Laborer Killed, Two Injured In Soapstone Mine Collapse In Abbottabad

Thu 26th December 2019

Laborer killed, two injured in soapstone mine collapse in Abbottabad

A laborer was killed and two injured when a soapstone mine collapsed in village Bees Khula area of Sherwan Police Station

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A laborer was killed and two injured when a soapstone mine collapsed in village Bees Khula area of Sherwan Police Station.

According to police, three laborers were working in an illegal mine of soapstone when it collapsed.

Locals and police retrieved the entrapped bodies of the laborers.

One worker, identified as Behramand Khan killed while two sustained injuries. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the owner of illegal mine.

More Stories From Pakistan

