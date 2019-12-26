Laborer killed, two injured in soapstone mine collapse in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A laborer was killed and two injured when a soapstone mine collapsed in village Bees Khula area of Sherwan Police Station

According to police, three laborers were working in an illegal mine of soapstone when it collapsed.

Locals and police retrieved the entrapped bodies of the laborers.

One worker, identified as Behramand Khan killed while two sustained injuries. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the owner of illegal mine.