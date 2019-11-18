Laborer killed,1 injured during stone blasting in Sargodha

In Sargodha ,

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed while another injured during an incident of blasting stone in Sillanwali police limits.

Police spokesman on Monday said that two laborers including Azhar Baloch and Nasrullah residents of Chak 107/SB and Chak 114/SB respectively were working at stone crushing industry at Block 4-A, Chak 116/SB without wearing precautionary equipments when the heavy stone fell on them during blasting process.

As a result both Azhar Baloch died on the spot while Nasrullah injured.

The injured was shifted to hospital.Police handed over the body of deceased to the heirs after necessary legal formalities.