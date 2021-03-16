UrduPoint.com
Laborer Rescued, Other Found Dead After Both Buried Alive During Well Digging

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:02 PM

Rescue 1122 rescued a laborer out of a well alive but found the other dead after they were buried alive under the soil while digging a well at Chak 136, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, rescuers said on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 rescued a laborer out of a well alive but found the other dead after they were buried alive under the soil while digging a well at Chak 136, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, rescuers said on Tuesday.

The laborers were busy in digging a 20-feet deep well when suddenly a heap of soil detached from its walls and fell on them burying both of them alive. Rescuers from Kot Addu tahsil rushed to the spot after getting information and dug out a labourer alive. Muhammad Amin (45) s/o Nemat was given first aid treatment on the spot and was found to be stable.

However, after digging further down, the rescuers found the other laborer dead, rescuers said. The body of deceased Shoukat Ali (38) s/o Muhammad Latif has been shifted to his home.

