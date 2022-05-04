Laborer suffocated to death

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :One worker suffocated, another fainted while cleaning old sewage well, rescuer said.

Tanveer Ahmad died in minutes due to suffocation. His fellow worker named Salamat Masseh went unconscious during sanitary operation.

Both of them were removed to THQ hospital by rescue team.

The affectees were reported to have been working without safety kit deemed compulsory by their department.

Initial enquiry report said they died on account of sewerage's fumes spread all around across the environment.