Laborer, Taxi Driver Gunned Down By Dacoits In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:05 PM

Laborer, taxi driver gunned down by dacoits in Faisalabad

The armed dacoits gunned down one taxi driver and a laborer after they put up resistance during robbery attempt Saturday

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) The armed dacoits gunned down one taxi driver and a laborer after they put up resistance during robbery attempt Saturday.One Muhammad Hanif a laborer resident of Ijaz Town was on its way to vegetable market for doing his job when some dacoits fired upon him during their loot and plunder spree.

He was taken to Allied hospital in critical condition where he died.A 33 years old taxi driver Muhammad Irfan was on its way to Pir Mahal on booking when some dacoits snatched his car and killed him.The police have registered cases and started investigation.

