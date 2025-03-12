Laborer, Wife Shot Dead In Afghan Basti
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A laborer and his wife were shot killed on Wednesday in Sohrab Goth area of the megalopolis.
According to police, the incident occurred in Afghan Basti, located in the Sohrab Goth area. The victims have been identified as Muhammad Azam, aged 50/55, and his wife, Gul Bibi, aged 40/45.
Muhammad Azam, who worked as a laborer in a garments factory, was reportedly at home when an unknown assailant broke in and fatally shot both him and his wife in the head before fleeing the scene.
The bodies have been moved to the hospital for necessary legal procedures. According to initial reports, the attack seems to be motivated by personal enmity and further investigations are underway.
