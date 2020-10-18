Laborers appeal govt not to close kilns from Nov 7 to Dec 31

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Kiln laborers appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar not to close kilns as it would render them unemployed.

The Government has decided to close kilns from November 7 to December 31 as per measure against smog.

Different kiln workers namely Kalu Khan, Ghos Bukash, Faiz, Allah Dittah and some others talking to APP stated that they were already faced with numerous problems due to inflation.They stated that they used to earn an average Rs 500 per day.The closer of the kilns would affect their families.They appealed Government not to close kilns.Some laborers also called for financial assistance in case if Government close the kilns.