Laborers Experiencing Toughest Time Due To Ill-conceived Policies Of PTI Govt: Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Laborers experiencing toughest time due to ill-conceived policies of PTI govt: Interior Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that laborers were experiencing toughest time in their life due to ill-conceived policies of PTI government.

Addressing a public gathering at Chak 275-JB Painsara here on Monday night, he said that growth rate in Pakistan was 6.2% in 2018 and the common man was leading a respectable life.

He said that due to painstaking efforts of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan had overcome the menace of load shedding and terrorism and put the country on road to progress and prosperity in 2018.

He said the PMLN government had installed new power plants to increase energy production in the country while Nawaz Sharif had also credit to make Pakistan first Islamic atomic power by conducting 6 atomic explosions in response of 5 atomic tests of Indian despite severe pressure by the global community against it.

He said the PML-N always served the masses and delivered to the nation whenever this party was mandated to power.

He said that Pakistan was making progress on a fast pace when PML-N government was removed and Imran Khan was imposed on the nation under a deep-rooted conspiracy in 2018.

At that time, Dollar rate was Rs.110 while sugar was available at Rs.50 per kg, petrol at Rs.65 per liter and flour at Rs.35 per kg. Now, dollar had reached at Rs.

290 while rates of other commodities also witnessed unprecedented inflation due to ill-conceived policies of PTI government, he added.

He said that Imran Khan had promoted the culture of hate and defame. He befooled the young generation for his nefarious designs. The people should recognize his true face and reject him with their vote power to save future of their next generations, he added.

He said that Imran Khan was an expert of U-turn and such person could not lead the nation. He (Imran Khan) had severe lack of political acumen and he wanted to come into power through intimidation.

He said the PML-N always served the nation in shape of establishing hospitals, motorways, universities etc. but PTI badly failed to deliver the masses despite enjoying powers for 4 years.

He said the PMLN would hopefully emerge as victorious during coming general elections and it would resume development pace.

He appealed to the people to vote and support PML-N as only this party had the capability to drag Pakistan out of multifaceted crises.

Earlier, the minister also addressed another public gathering at Chak 73-JB Jhapal and assured the area people to complete record development projects in this constituency.

Former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Ajmal Asif, PML-N leaders and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

