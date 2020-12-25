UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laborers’ Passport Validity Extension Is Possible Now From Five Years To 10 Without Additional Fee

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:26 PM

Laborers’ passport validity extension is possible now from five years to 10 without additional fee

Sheikh Rasheed has termed it a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that the laborers, especially those working in Middle Eastern countries could get benefit of this offer implemented from January 1st , 2021.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced extension of passport validity from five years to 10 years without any additional fee to facilitate the country’s labor community working abroad.

Sheikh Rasheed said that it was a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the laborers in middle eastern country particularly could get benefit of this extension announcement. He was talking to the reporters after his visit to the office of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport in Islamabad.

“The new passport will be issued at the previous fee of Rs 3,000 and this decision will be enforced from January 1st,” said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The minister clarified that decision would not be applicable on “official and red” passports as the facility was only meant for Pakistan’s labour class.

A new E-passport, he said, would be launched from April 28 next year and it would help maintain data on modern lines and improve the country’s image abroad.

He stated that an express service was being launched across the country under which home delivery of passports would be provided to citizens.

“The facility has been activated in Islamabad and will soon be available in Rawalpindi,” he said, adding that an SMS service had also begum from today (Dec 24) in a bid to inform passport holders six months before the expiry of their passports.

The passport and immigration department was facing shortage of funds but the financial matters would be resolved soon, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Shortage Prime Minister Interior Minister Visit Rawalpindi January April SMS From Labour

Recent Stories

Shibli pays rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

7 minutes ago

US Military in S. Korea Receives 1st Batch of Mode ..

7 minutes ago

Japan ex-PM Abe faces lawmakers on scandal but avo ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Upper Chamber Passes Bill on Foreign Agen ..

22 minutes ago

Ireland Approves Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, R ..

22 minutes ago

Russia opens criminal probe into Navalny ally over ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.