Laborers’ passport validity extension is possible now from five years to 10 without additional fee

Sheikh Rasheed has termed it a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that the laborers, especially those working in Middle Eastern countries could get benefit of this offer implemented from January 1st , 2021.

ISLAMABAD:

Sheikh Rasheed said that it was a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the laborers in middle eastern country particularly could get benefit of this extension announcement. He was talking to the reporters after his visit to the office of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport in Islamabad.

“The new passport will be issued at the previous fee of Rs 3,000 and this decision will be enforced from January 1st,” said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The minister clarified that decision would not be applicable on “official and red” passports as the facility was only meant for Pakistan’s labour class.

A new E-passport, he said, would be launched from April 28 next year and it would help maintain data on modern lines and improve the country’s image abroad.

He stated that an express service was being launched across the country under which home delivery of passports would be provided to citizens.

“The facility has been activated in Islamabad and will soon be available in Rawalpindi,” he said, adding that an SMS service had also begum from today (Dec 24) in a bid to inform passport holders six months before the expiry of their passports.

The passport and immigration department was facing shortage of funds but the financial matters would be resolved soon, he added.