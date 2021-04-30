UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laborers' Role Key To Development Of Country: Sadiq Sanjrani

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

Laborers' role key to development of country: Sadiq Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, has said that the economic development and prosperity of the country is not possible without the tireless efforts of our laborers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, has said that the economic development and prosperity of the country is not possible without the tireless efforts of our laborers.

"I believe that with the cooperation and support of all stakeholders we can achieve a better quality of life for our workers and labor class", the workers of Chicago sacrificed their lives in the struggle against oppression, exploitation, and injustice", he underlined in his special message on the occasion of International Labour Day.

On this day we also pay tribute to Pakistani workers and laborers who have made their valuable contribution to further strengthen the nation. "Every effort will be made to preserve the rights of our labors and workers", he stressed.

The Chairman indicated that the government is keen to improve the living standards of the labor class and is taking further steps; through Legislation and better policy-making to improve the plight of the labourers.

To commemorate the International Workers' Day, Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, in his special message emphasized that the International Labor Day is an occasion of great pride for the nation.

We appreciate the services of those hardworking men and women who tirelessly work for the development of their homeland. Our labor class is an indispensable pillar of the nation, he added.

Furthermore, Deputy Chairman senate said that the government is committed towards the well-being of the Labor class and their families. A plethora of steps are being taken, encompassing better legislation; related to laborers.

"International Labor Day is celebrated every year in the memory of the tireless work of our labor class. This day allows us to acknowledge the efforts of our labors made for our country,"Mirza Muhammad Afridi underscored. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, international labor day is of more significance.

Around the world, Millions have lost their jobs and have been affected due to the calamity, greater attention needs to be paid to the welfare of these laborers than ever before, he emphasized.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Chicago Women Afridi All Government Million Jobs Labour Sadiq Sanjrani Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dozens Killed, Injured in Blast Near Hospital in E ..

2 minutes ago

Two brothers killed over minor dispute

2 minutes ago

Excise Police Karachi seizes 7 kg chars

2 minutes ago

Blast in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 30 People, Inju ..

2 minutes ago

IG Punjab for beefing up security during last Ashr ..

7 minutes ago

South Korean envoy calls on CM, discusses investme ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.