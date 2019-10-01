laborers' stage protest rally against ban on use of plastic bags in Punjab

Owners and labourers of shopping bag industry have come on roads against the ban on use of plastic bags in Punjab.Owners and labourers have staged a protest in front of Punjab Assembly

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Owners and labourers of shopping bag industry have come on roads against the ban on use of plastic bags in Punjab.Owners and labourers have staged a protest in front of Punjab Assembly.Protestors said that ban is being imposed upon the usage of plastic bags without any thinking.

They have demanded that decisions should be taken after making respondents part of discussion.They said that 4,800 shopping bag factories are working in Punjab and more than 3, 00, 000 people are directly associated with them and this decision of ban upon use of plastic bags will lead to a big economic crisis.Government has initiated step-wise ban upon use of plastic bags in Islamabad, Gujranwala and Sindh.