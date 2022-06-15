PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants shot dead the wife of a laborer in Bhana Mari area here and escaped, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant, Sadaqat Ullah, resident of Landi Arbab told Bhana Mari police that he found his wife, Sadia Bibi dead upon arrival at home from work.

He said he has no enmity with anyone and did not know who killed his wife.

However, police said the initial investigation revealed that two persons had entered the house of Sadaqat Ullah and killed his wife before fleeing the scene.