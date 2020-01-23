Labour Card to be given to all registered labourers: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majid Khan has announced to give Labour Card to all the registered labourers.

He made this announcement while addressing a ceremony as chief guest at Multan Chungi Social Security Hospital, here on Thursday.

MS Multan Chungi Social Security Hospital Dr. Aslam, Rana Samiullah, Ali Shahzad, Rana Yaqoob, Muzamil Ashraf, Labour leaders and large number of men and women were present on this occasion. Labour leaders presented their demands to the Provincial Minister.

The minister said the government was not going to privatize the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution.

Best treatment facilities were being provided to the labours and their family members on daily basis through social security hospitals, he said, adding that the government made record legislation during the last year for safeguarding the workers' rights.

He said that an agreement had been signed between Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions and Punjab Information Technology to bring transparency in online contribution.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for setting up Workers Welfare Funds at provincial level. To uplift the living standard of the labours and providing relief to the labours were the top priority of PM Pakistan, he added.

He said that the department had been directed to overcome the shortage of doctors in social security hospitals whereas modern health care facilities would be provided to the labours by upgrading the social security hospital.

He said that registration process of the industrial workers had been accelerated. PTI government had taken number of revolutionary steps for the welfare of industrial worker. Human Resource & Labour department had always been used for the personal interest, he added.

He said that 100 percent merit was being followed in the promotion of the officers of the department. Labour class would always be the part once they had registered themselves with social security, he added.